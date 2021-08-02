Apex Legends Emergence Battle Pass Revealed In New Trailer

Apex Legends Emergence has finally come out, and the Season 10 of the competitive battle royale game brings exclusive new cosmetics for Seer, Valkyrie, and Horizon along with it as part of the Emergence Battle Pass. As usual, the battle pass itself costs 950 Apex Coins.

Free rewards for the battle pass include a Bloodhound skin, seven Apex Packs, 11 weapon skins, four load screens, a Season 10 win tracker for all Legends, 300 Apex Coins, a season badge, and a music pack. The pack also includes a lot more holosprays to show off your favorite Legends' attitude, including one for the new legend Seer.

Step out in style with the Apex Legends: Emergence Battle Pass. Reach triple digits and unlock the Reactive Volt’s Symbiotic Relationship and Fatal Injection recolor.

Step into the spotlight starting tomorrow with the launch of Emergence. pic.twitter.com/u9YXn0ClQM — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) August 2, 2021

In addition to the exclusive sets for Seer, Valkyrie, and Horizon, the pass includes rare sets for Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, and Pathfinder. The exclusive gold skin for Seer is particularly eye-catching, and it comes rather early in the battle pass, too.

Respawn recently said that it has no plans to bring back old battle passes to allow players to receive the exclusive sets from previous seasons. Exclusive sets that are tied to seasonal events that come into the game every now and then are generally available if you missed them the first time, though. Alongside new Legend Seer, Season 10 adds a new Ranked Arenas mode and several major buffs and nerfs for various Legends.