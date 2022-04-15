Apex Legends - Does It Have Crossplay?

Apex Legends is an incredibly popular battle royale game, so it makes sense that developer Respawn has brought it to just about every platform available. At the moment, the game can be played across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. That's a lot of platforms from which to choose, but it's nice to know that no matter where you play your games, you have access to one of multiplayer gaming's biggest titles.

However, while all of these platforms allow for cross-play--meaning you can team up with friends regardless of which platform they're using at the time--things get a bit more complicated when it comes to the game's progression system.

As of right now, Apex Legends does not feature full cross-progression. You can move your account fromPS4 to PS5, for example, and you can switch between launchers on PC (Origin to Steam, for instance), but you're not currently able to pick up and play the game on just any platform using the same account.

This means that if you've leveled up your account on a PlayStation console for a while and then decide you want to play on Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or PC, you'll have to start an entirely new account to do so. That's kind of a bummer.

However, it won't always be this way. As a matter of fact, Respawn has promised that a major update will be released in 2022 that will finally bring cross-progression to all platforms. Though an exact date has not been shared for the introduction of this feature, it's at least possible it could come as part of the upcoming Season 13 update in May.

So while you may not be able to hop between platforms yet, rest assured that Apex Legends will be receiving this feature before the end of the year. We'll be sure to update you on how it all works when that time comes.