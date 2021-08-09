Watch Ariana Grande Fortnite Event Fortnite Alien Artifacts Suicide Squad Box Office Fortnite Superman No Man's Sky Update Xbox Night Mode

Apex Legends: Cross-Progression Scheduled For 2022

Developer Respawn has faced a few issues on the backend when it's come to adding cross-progression support to Apex Legends.

By on

Comments

Seems like cross-progression support for Apex Legends is still a ways out at this point. Developer Respawn revealed that cross-progression is currently scheduled to go live in Apex Legends in 2022.

"Next year," Respawn director of communication Ryan Rigney wrote in a Reddit AMA, in response to when players can expect to see cross-progression. "Cross-progression is gnarly as hell in terms of being a problem to solve."

Click To Unmute
  1. 10 Games That Deserve A Remake Or Remaster
  2. 5 Things To Know About Halo Infinite's Multiplayer Preview
  3. Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy - Official Lady Hellbender Cinematic Trailer
  4. Firearms Expert Reacts To Far Cry 2’s Guns
  5. Fortnite X Ariana Grande Rift Tour Concert Gameplay
  6. FIFA 22 - Official Career Mode Trailer
  7. Back 4 Blood - Tutorial: The Card System Breakdown Trailer
  8. Back 4 Blood - Tutorial: Supply Lines Breakdown Trailer
  9. Back 4 Blood - Tutorial: Campaign Runs Breakdown Trailer
  10. 22 Minutes of NEW Back 4 Blood Gameplay
  11. 7 Reasons to Try Call of Duty Mobile
  12. Marvel's Avengers - Road to Wakanda: Children of T'Chaka

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Apex Legends Emergence - Everything You Need To Know

"It's not only that you have to solve the technical challenge of merging existing accounts, but there are also legal and contractual issues to navigate with purchasing on other platforms. Different regions have different laws. It's a mess. But we're working on it, and we're committed to delivering it."

Though cross-progression is still on the horizon, Apex Legends currently supports cross-play between Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Switch. The Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game can be played on the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 via backwards compatibility--Respawn is still working on current-gen versions of its battle royale game.

"I wish I had an update to share but we can't say anything definitive at the moment--so can't spoil anything here," Rigney said in the same Reddit AMA. "Trust us though, [Xbox Series X|S and PS5 versions] are in the works and we're excited about it too."

Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence is in full swing. The new season introduced playable legend Seer, a stealth-driven recon character. Respawn has noted that the new character is a bit too strong, and plans to nerf Seer.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Apex Legends
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
PC
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)