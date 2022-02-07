Apex Legends Control Tips: Shaking Things Up In The Outlands

Season 12 of Apex Legends is underway, and it has brought with it a new limited-time Control mode that is shaking things up the Outlands and promising no shortage of fun to be had during the mode's three-week lifespan. Control is a 9v9 objective-based mode that sees players work together to capture and hold zones, not unlike Domination modes from popular games like Call of Duty and Battlefield. Infinite respawns, rapid shield regeneration, and loadout options provide the type of traditional gameplay you have come to expect from standard first-person shooters, but we've still got a few tips to increase your chances of success.

Playing with your team is more important than ever

Playing with your team in Apex Legends' battle royale mode is highly recommended, but it's downright imperative in Control. Unlike in battle royale, where teams are often very split and preoccupied, Control is an extremely hectic mode with less of an emphasis on exploration and looting. Because of this, you and your team are going to be pushed frequently and in greater numbers.

Sticking by your teammates means that you can complement each other with your abilities for maximum protection or aggression, or you can simply cover each other while your shields recharge. Additionally, working together to take objectives and kill enemies also increases your rating in the match, giving you access to better versions of your guns that can make you a force to be reckoned with.

Make use of the ability to switch legends mid-match

It may come as a surprise, but Control actually allows you to switch legends during the middle of a match. While it remains true that you're likely to have most of your success with characters you're comfortable playing, Control's fast-paced and rapidly-evolving showdown allows you a chance to experiment with new options without a major commitment. Any time you die in the match, you're greeted with an opportunity to try a different character that might counter your opponents' choices a little better.

If you and a few teammates need to push the backlines, you're clearly going to have an easier time doing so with a more mobile legend like Octane or Horizon who can easily bypass densely-packed areas of enemies. Meanwhile, if you're working with your team to defend a highly-contested objective, defensive characters like Gibraltar, Rampart, or Caustic can be immensely helpful. Whoever you decide on, just remember the first tip and always work with your team.

Lifeline and Rampart fend off attackers

Use the right loadout for the job

Just as you can change characters after every death, you can also swap your loadout. You'll want to be sure you're making the most of that opportunity by switching to a loadout that best compliments what you're trying to accomplish at that time. After all, you're generally not going to overcome a group of enemies in a small space if you're using a sniper.

When you're defending a point, you'll benefit greatly from the Close-Quarters loadout, which sports an R-99 and Eva-8 for some big damage on targets pushing you. Meanwhile, if you see the opposing team is setting up strong defenses on an objective, it may be worthwhile to whittle away at them with the Rampage from the Heavy loadout. The most balanced option is the Assault loadout, which gives you a Hemlok and Mastiff, providing you with a choice for every scenario.

Loot care packages for better shields and weapons

You'll begin every match with a blue shield, and though it will recharge shortly after taking non-lethal damage, it's always nice to have a bit more protection than that. That's why you'll want to keep an eye out for neutral care packages that drop on the map throughout the match. They're likely to be contested, but it's often worth taking the fight, as they consistently contain purple shields and legendary weapons that can drastically turn the tide of battle.

One note to keep in mind, however, is that legendary weapons dropped in care packages don't possess the infinite ammo of your loadout guns. Because of this, you'll want to be sure you make your shots count. Luckily, enemies drop their guns upon death, so you can always swap back to another gun if you find your Kraber has finally run dry.

Objective B can be a huge deal

You have infinite respawns in Control, and your ability to choose where you spawn plays a pivotal role in getting you back into the fight. However, the mode only allows you to choose a zone that is connected to your base. One team's base is closest to A, while the other team's base is closest to C, and capturing the zone closest to your base gives you a respawn point that offers faster rotations to B at the center of the map.

Keeping B is of vital importance, too, because it's from there that you have the best chance of taking the zone nearest to your opponent's base. You'll find that some teams push the backlines to try to take the opposing team's initial zone instead, but it's frequently a riskier endeavor that requires more traveling time and less time actively taking a zone. If you can group with some teammates to secure B, you'll no doubt find yourself with a much higher chance of success as your fallen comrades begin spawning there to push C with you.

For more on Apex Legends, check out the Season 12 patch notes and learn about how newcomer Mad Maggie is shaking up the meta this season.