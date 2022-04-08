Apex Legends' Control Mode Is Teasing Newcastle For Season 13

After teasing potential upcoming map changes for Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 13, Respawn has seemingly confirmed that Newcastle will be the next playable character to come to the battle royale. You can spot the teaser by loading into Control, which will remain in Apex Legends as a limited-time mode until April 12.

If you load into Control, regardless of map, the loading screen will depict holographic signs advertising that "The wait is over, he's here!" Alongside this message is a blacked-out depiction of an armored figure.

That outline sure looks a lot like the leaked images of Newcastle.

Newcastle was first mentioned years ago, when Respawn was advertising that Revenant would be Season 4's new playable legend. The organizers of the Apex Games were discussing what to do in order to keep Revenant from going on a murder spree, and it was suggested that Newcastle be passed over as Forge's replacement to instead throw Revenant into the games.

Since then, it's been one excuse after another, as exceptions have been made to add numerous people into the Apex Games. So this teaser is likely referencing that--that in-universe fans of the blood sport have been eager to see Newcastle finally debut after being passed over nine times. Seems it's finally his moment.

In my weekly Apex Legends column, I theorized that Newcastle would be the next playable character. He appeared in a giant Apex Legends leak alongside eight other characters, and The Williams Sendoff seems to be setting up that Newcastle is Bangalore's brother, Jackson Williams.

In the aforementioned leak, Newcastle is described as the "Mobile Defender." Like Gibraltar and Caustic, he has a larger than average hitbox and the Fortified perk. His abilities are listed as:

Passive : Retrieve the Wounded – Drag downed allies while you revive and protect them with your revive shield

: Retrieve the Wounded – Drag downed allies while you revive and protect them with your revive shield Tactical : Mobile Shield – Throw a throwable drone that creates a moving energy shield

: Mobile Shield – Throw a throwable drone that creates a moving energy shield Ultimate: Castle Wall – Leap and slam to a target, ally, or area and create a fortified stronghold.

Based on when Season 12 ends, Apex Legends Season 13 will likely begin in mid-May around May 10.