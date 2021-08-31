Apex Legends Character Guide: Every Legend's Abilities And Backstory

Apex Legends has a different character for every playstyle. The squad-based battle royale offers 18 different Legends, each with their own set of abilities and lore. Respawn has also added a new Legend every single season, so the game is always evolving. Below is a complete guide, offering lore details for each Legend and a description of all their abilities.

Both of Apex Legends' modes--battle royale and arenas--are traditionally played in squads of three, although there is a duos playlist for battle royales. Each Squad can only have one of each Legend, so players will need to figure out the best combination of three Legends for their own playstyle.

Bangalore

Anita Williams, also known as Bangalore, is from a military family where she, along with her four brothers, served in the IMC. Anita, along with her brother Jackson, were aboard the IMS Hestia when it was attacked. Jackson died saving Anita, who was stranded on a Syndicate planet. Now, she fights in the Apex Games in an attempt to raise enough money to pay a pilot to take her home to her family.

Bangalore is an attacker focused on dispersing large groups of enemies.

Passive Ability: Double Time

Bangalore runs faster for a short period of time after being shot while sprinting.

Tactical Ability: Smoke Launcher

Fires a smoke canister that explodes into a smoke wall on impact, used for obscuring enemies' line-of-sight.

Ultimate Ability: Rolling Thunder

Calls in an airstrike that drops an airstrike across an area. Missiles sit on the ground for a short period before exploding.

Bloodhound

Bloodhound is known in the Outlands as one of the best game hunters ever seen. The child of two engineers at the New Dawn industrial plant on Talos, they were raised by their uncle Artur after their parents were killed in a meltdown. Bloodhound was raised to believe in the Old Ways, a system that rejects technology and focuses on nature. However, they always had an interest in technology and ended up combining their knowledge of nature with technology to save their village from a goliath.

Bloodhound is a recon Legend, with skills focused on locating and following enemy squads.

Passive Ability: Tracker

Bloodhound can see tracks recently left behind by opponents and how long they have been there. Bloodhound can also use Survey Beacons to reveal the next circle's location.

Tactical Ability: Eye of the Allfather

Bloodhound can briefly reveal enemies, traps, and clues directly in front of them.

Ultimate Ability: Beast of the Hunt

Beast of the Hunt enhances Bloodhound's abilities, allowing them to run faster and highlight enemies in the environment. It turns the environment black-and-white and highlights enemies in red.

Caustic

Andrew "Caustic" Nox is a brilliant scientist employed by Humbert Labs, where he works on pesticide gases. Nox attempted to create better pesticides to protect the crops of the Outlands but eventually grew tired of only testing on tissue, moving to live subjects. He became obsessed with the beauty in his destructive gas, eventually leading to conflict with other scientists, destroying the lab in the process. Now he competes in the Apex Games as Caustic, employing his deadly gases.

Caustic is a defender focused on fortifying his squad's position.

Passive Ability: Nox Vision

Allows Caustic to see enemies through his gas. Caustic is also fortified, taking 15% less damage and not being slowed by bullets.

Tactical Ability: Nox Gas Trap

Drop canisters that release gas whenever players get near them or they are shot. The gas deals damage over time, ignoring shields.

Ultimate Ability: Nox Gas Grenade

Caustic throws a gas grenade, which covers a large area in deadly gas.

Crypto

Tae Joon Park, also known as Crypto, is a brilliant hacker and an expert in drone technology. While he uses his drone to find hidden enemies in the Apex Games, his real purpose there is to find the people who framed him for murder. Park, along with his foster sister Mila Alexander, worked as computer engineers for the Mercenary Syndicate. They discovered an algorithm that could predict the result of any Apex Games match. This caught the attention of the wrong people and Alexander disappeared and Park was blamed for her murder.

Crypto is a recon Legend, focused on revealing enemy locations with his drone.

Passive Ability: Neurolink

Enemies scanned by Crypto's drone within 30 meters of your position are visible to you and your teammates. Crypto can also use Survey Beacons to reveal the next circle's location.

Tactical Ability: Surveillance Drone

Crypto can deploy a controllable drone that can scan enemies in the surrounding areas. Enemies within range are scanned and visible. The drone can be left unmanned and will still scan enemies that come into range. If destroyed, the drone has a 40-second cooldown. The drone can also recover dead teammates' respawn banners.

Ultimate Ability: Drone EMP

Crypto's drone sets off an EMP, which damages shields, disables traps, and slows enemies.

Fuse

Walter "Fuse" Fitzroy is a demolitions expert with a knack for bombastic showmanship. Fitzroy grew up on Salvo, a planet ruled by a rotation of mercenaries and warlords. There Fitzroy was a mercenary alongside his friend Maggie. While Fitzroy felt the call of the Apex Games arena, Maggie felt the drive to become the next powerful warlord. Salvo eventually lost its independence, becoming part of the Syndicate, giving Fitzroy his chance to join the arena, but Maggie was not willing to let him go without a fight.

Fuse is an attacker focused on displacing enemies using explosives.

Passive Ability: Grenadier

Fuse can stack one extra grenade per inventory slot. Fuse can also throw grenades farther, faster, and with more accuracy.

Tactical Ability: Knuckle Cluster

Fuse can launch a cluster bomb from his arm that continuously fires off airburst explosives after landing, damaging enemies.

Ultimate Ability: The Motherlode

Fuse launches a bombardment, which creates a circle of fire that damages any enemies that try to move through its walls.

Gibraltar

Makoa Gibraltar is the son of two Search and Rescue Association of Solace volunteers, raised to understand the importance of protecting others. Gibraltar still has a wild side though. When he was younger, he and his boyfriend stole his father's motorcycle for a joyride and ended up in a dangerous landslide. His father was able to save them but lost his arm in the process, causing Gibraltar to dedicate his life to helping people. He joined the Apex Games for a reason different than all the others: to protect his friends and squadmates from harm.

Gibraltar is a defender focused on shielding his teammates from harm.

Passive Ability: Gun Shield

Gibraltar has a gun shield that deploys when he aims down sights. The shield can absorb some incoming fire. Gibraltar is also fortified, taking 15% less damage and not being slowed by bullets.

Tactical Ability: Dome of Protection

Gibraltar can throw down a dome shield that blocks incoming and outgoing attacks. All allies and enemies can walk through the shield, but it cannot be destroyed.

Ultimate Ability: Defensive Bombardment

The defensive bombardment calls in a concentrated mortar strike on a position. This disorients enemies and damages them. It can also damage Gibraltar.

Horizon

Dr. Mary "Horizon" Somers is an eccentric astrophysicist and is over 100 years old, technically. With the help of her assistant Dr. Reid, Somers discovered Branthium, which she believed to be the key to limitless energy. However, Branthium can only be found within a black hole, so Somers and Reid set out on a dangerous mission.

Reid betrayed Somers during the mission, stealing the Branthium and sending Somers' shuttle into the black hole. While she managed to escape, 87 years had passed. Now Somers competes in the Apex Games to raise money for her research into time travel, so she may go back and spend time with her son.

Horizon is an attacker focused on using her abilities to rush enemies and displace them.

Passive Ability: Spacewalk

Horizon has increased movement control in the air and recovers faster after hitting the ground, due to her custom suit.

Tactical Ability: Gravity Lift

Horizon throws a device that creates a gravity lift. It propels both teammates and enemies straight up, boosting movement when exiting the lift.

Ultimate Ability: Black Hole

Horizon can throw the N.E.W.T. device, which creates a temporary mini black hole that pulls in enemies and holds them there. It does not deal damage.

Lifeline

A combat medic, Ajay "Lifeline" Che is different from the rest of the competitors in the Apex Games. Che is the child of wealthy war profiteers, who left home after learning of the damage her family's business caused. She joined the Frontier Corps, a humanitarian organization that helps those in the Frontier community in need of aid. She joined the Apex Games to raise money for the Frontier Corps and has no problem taking down anyone else in the games to do so.

Lifeline is a support Legend focused on healing and reviving teammates.

Passive Ability: Combat Medic

Lifeline uses her healing drone to revive teammates, leaving her free to move around and defend them. Lifeline can also open an extra compartment on blue supply bins.

Tactical Ability: D.O.C. Heal Drone

Lifeline can deploy a healing drone that will heal herself and her teammates over time, as long as they stand next to it.

Ultimate Ability: Care Package

Lifeline can call in a Care Package, which will fall from the sky. The package contains an assortment of healing items, gear, or weapon attachments of high quality.

Loba

At the age of 9, Loba Andrade's parents were killed by the hitman Revenant in front of her. Left with nothing, Andrade survived by pickpockets. After developing her thieving skills, she stole the Jump Drive bracelet, which allowed her to take her heists to another level. However, when she learned that Revenant joined the Apex Games, she began to plot her revenge, putting thieving on the back burner.

She sabotaged a factory producing Revenant bodies, destroying Skull Town and Thunderdome in the process. However, this wasn't the only hidden factory producing these, so Andrade joined the Apex Games to find a way to permanently end Revenant.

Loba is a support Legend focused on finding high-quality loot for her squad.

Passive Ability: Eye for Quality

Loba can see Epic and Legendary rarity loot through walls, with the same range as her ultimate ability.

Tactical Ability: Burglar's Best Friend

Loba can throw her jump drive bracelet, which will teleport her wherever it lands. It can also be retriggered mid-flight to drop straight down, allowing Loba direct control over where she ends up.

Ultimate Ability: Black Market Boutique

Loba can set up the Black Market anywhere, which will allow herself and any other legends to pick up two items within its range. Players can also pick up ammo without it counting as one of the items. Loba can manually close the shop at any time by interacting with it, to prevent enemies from using it.

Mirage

Elliot "Mirage" Witt likes to stand out from the crowd. The youngest of four brothers, Witt only ever took one thing seriously: Holo-Pilot technology. Introduced to it by his mother, Witt learned everything he could about the technology, allowing him to create and control holograms of himself. His brother went missing during the Frontier War, driving Witt and his mother closer.

Mirage worked as a bartender, hearing amazing stories about the Apex Games. The riches and glory interested him, but he didn't want to risk leaving his mother childless. However, his mother gave him a custom-made set of holo devices and told him to chase his dreams, leading Witt to become the life of the party in the Apex Games.

Mirage is an attacker focused on distracting and confusing enemies with his decoys.

Passive Ability: Now You See Me

Mirage automatically cloaks when reviving teammates or using a respawn beacon.

Tactical Ability: Psyche Out

Mirage can deploy a holographic decoy to confuse enemies. The decoy can either run to a marker or mimic Mirage's movements.

Ultimate Ability: Life of the Party

Mirage deploys multiple decoys at once, all mimicking his movement while running in different directions. Mirage briefly cloaks upon use, before reappearing.

Octane

Octavio "Octane" Silva is a natural-born daredevil. The son of the busy CEO of Silva Pharmaceuticals, Silva has always had everything he ever asked for. This led to Silva being bored, which resulted in Silva becoming a daredevil, performing stunts and posting holovids of them. Silva decided to beat the record for a nearby gauntlet by propelling himself across the finish line with a grenade. This stunt cost him his legs and the doctors told Silva his daredevil days were over. Silva didn't like this and guilted his friend Ajay Che into forging an order to give him bionic legs. With the ability to repair his legs, Silva set his sights on the ultimate adrenaline rush, The Apex Games.

Octane is an attacker focused on quickly entering or leaving fights.

Passive Ability: Swift Mend

Octane automatically restores health over time when not in combat. Octane does not restore shields over time.

Tactical Ability: Stim

Octane moves 30% faster for 6 seconds upon use. Costs a chunk of health to use. Octane is slowed less by enemy attacks while active.

Ultimate Ability: Launch Pad

Octane can deploy a jump pad that propels Legends into the air. Legends can perform a second jump while in the air.

Pathfinder

Pathfinder is an optimistic and upbeat MRVN (Mobile Robotic Versatile eNtity) modified for location scouting and surveying. He booted up decades ago in an abandoned warehouse with no knowledge of his creator or why he was there. Pathfinder has spent his time searching for his creator but has not found any information. He joined the Apex Games in hopes to draw the attention of his creator and to make a few new friends along the way.

Pathfinder is a recon Legend focused on getting teammates and himself from one location to the next.

Passive Ability: Insider Knowledge

Scanning a survey beacon reduces the cooldown of Pathfinder's ultimate ability. Pathfinder can also use Survey Beacons to reveal the next circle's location.

Tactical Ability: Grappling Hook

Pathfinder can fire a grappling hook, which will propel him towards his destination.

Ultimate Ability: Zipline Gun

Pathfinder can set up a zipline for everyone to use.

Rampart

Ramya Parekh, or Rampart for short, is a blue-collar, small business owner who runs a popular modding shop on Gaea. Parekh made a name for herself in the underground gauntlet circuit, using her custom-modded gear. She took jobs from smugglers, Syndicate members, and anyone else willing to pay.

Parekh never had an issue telling people exactly what she thought of them, which may have led to a group of assailants burning her shop down. Left with nothing but an invitation to Apex Games, Parekh joined the games.

Rampart is a defender focused on setting up shields and a minigun, allowing her squad to deal high amounts of damage from a stationary position.

Passive Ability: Modded Loader

Rampart has increased magazine capacity and faster reloads when using LMGs and the minigun.

Tactical Ability: Amped Cover

Rampart can deploy a cover wall, which provides a crouch-height cover. The wall has a shield that goes up, which amps outgoing shots to do more damage and blocks a limited amount of incoming fire.

Ultimate Ability: Emplaced Minigun "Sheila"

Rampart deploys a mounted machine gun that anyone can use. It has a high ammo capacity but a long reload time. Rampart can only have three miniguns active at once.

Revenant

Revenant was once a man, one with flesh. He also used to be the greatest hitman the Mercenary Syndicate had ever seen. But after his programming failed, Revenant realized that he was no longer human. Hammond Robotics and the Mercenary Syndicate turned him into a simulacrum, a robotic form imbued with his personality. They had been making him forget every time he "died" and was put into a new body.

Revenant swore to destroy everyone who did this to him but two decades have passed since then. He thought they were all gone, but Hammond Robotics has reemerged, giving Revenant new targets to enact revenge upon. He joined the Apex Games to continue his quest for revenge and doesn't mind taking down a few Legends along the way.

Revenant is an attacker focused on disabling enemies' abilities and rushing their position.

Passive Ability: Stalker

Revenant can crouch-walk faster and climb higher than all other Legends.

Tactical Ability: Silence

Revenant can throw a grenade that silences enemies, leaving them unable to use their abilities. The grenade leaves behind an area of effect that will silence any enemies that walk near it.

Ultimate Ability: Death Totem

Revenant can place a totem that protects Legends when they use it for a limited time or until the totem is destroyed. Legends who use the totem take health damage instead of shields and are returned to the totem when they run out of health. Legends returned to the totem will have 50% health if they had 50% health or higher when the totem was activated. Legends below 50% health when the totem was activated will be returned with the same amount of health, (a Legend with 30% health would return with 30% health, but a Legend with 80% health would return with 50%).

Seer

Obi "Seer" Edolasim was cursed before he was even born. It was foretold that he would bring pain and suffering to the world, and the night he was born a meteor struck his world's moon. The moment the community saw his pale blue eyes, they declared the child cursed and shunned him. Edolasim's parents loved him unconditionally, seeing the empathic and creative child instead of the curse.

Edolasim began fighting in the arenas and the crowd was unsure of him at first. As his success in the arenas continued, members of the crowd that also felt like outsiders began to see themselves in Edolasim. Now, he has joined the Apex Games, as a Legend instead of a curse.

Seer is a recon Legend focused on finding and revealing enemy positions nearby.

Passive Ability: Heart Seeker

Seer can hear and see a visual representation of nearby enemies' heartbeats when aiming down sights. The heartbeats are shown by a yellow indicator that points towards the heartbeats and creates a full circle when aiming directly at enemies. Seer can also use Survey Beacons to reveal the next circle's location.

Tactical Ability: Focus of Attention

Seer fires off a cylinder blast of micro-drones that marks and interrupts enemies. The blast shows an indicator of where enemies are and shows their health bars to Seer and his teammates.

Ultimate Ability: Exhibit

Seer throws a drone, which creates a large sphere of micro-drones around it. Enemies within the sphere who move quickly or shoot are highlighted for Seer and his teammates. The sphere stays active for a limited time but can also be destroyed by shooting the drone in the center.

Valkyrie

Kairi "Valkyrie" Imahara has always been brash and hard-headed. She even stole a Titan when she was a child. It was her father's, callsign Viper. She wanted to be just like her father, but one day he left on a mission and never returned. For awhile, Imahara had her own ship, smuggling goods for money, while searching for the man who put her father in harm's way: his captain, Kuben Blisk. She tracked Blisk, but he spoke about her father with nothing but respect and challenged Imahara to be better.

Imahara took this to heart, shooting him non-lethally and stealing his Apex Games invitation. Equipped with a jetpack made from her father's Titan's flight core, she joined the Apex Games to establish her own legacy.

Valkyrie is a recon Legend, focused on finding enemies from an elevated position.

Passive Ability: VTOL Jets

Valkyrie can use her jetpack to fly. It has limited fuel, which refills over time. Valkyrie cannot shoot while the jetpack is active. Valkyrie can also use Survey Beacons to reveal the next circle's location.

Tactical Ability: Missile Swarm

Valkyrie can fire a barrage of missiles that damage and disorient enemies.

Ultimate Ability: Skyward Dive

Valkyrie can launch herself and her teammates into the air, allowing them to skydive back into the map. Nearby enemies are marked during the ultimate, giving Valkyrie and her teammates knowledge of enemy positioning.

Wattson

Natalie "Wattson" Paquette might be one of the youngest competitors in the Apex Games, but she has been around the games the longest. The daughter of the Apex Games' lead electrical engineer, Paquette studied her father's manuals to become closer to him, finding her calling in the process. She became such a talented engineer that she was commissioned to build the Apex Games Modified Containment Ring. The day the ring was revealed, her father passed away, leaving Parquette alone. Her friends invited her to return to the Apex Games, assuring her she always has a home there.

Wattson is a defender, focused on protecting teammates from incoming attackers.

Passive Ability: Spark of Genius

Ultimate Accelerants fully charges Wattson's ultimate ability. Wattson also gradually regenerates shields over time.

Tactical Ability: Perimeter Security

Wattson can place electrical nodes that create a fence of electricity when connected. Enemies take damage and slow down when moving through the electrical field.

Ultimate Ability: Interception Pylon

Wattson can place an electrified pylon that destroys incoming ordnance, like grenades and airstrikes. It also repairs the shields of anyone standing within range. The pylon can be destroyed by enemies or will break automatically after a set amount of time. Wattson can only have three pylons active at once.

Wraith

Wraith used to be senior science pilot Renee Blasey. She once volunteered to be the guinea pig for her own experiments, who was betrayed and locked away by her partner. But the experiment that gave her the ability to phaseshift also took her memory. All that was left was a scared woman, imprisoned and haunted by the voices in her head. Eventually, another voice convinced her to listen to them, allowing her to escape that prison and reality.

Wraith joined the Apex Games to explore the old IMC bases that the games take place near. Wraith competes for a chance to find out more information about what happened to her.

Wraith is an attacker focused on being able to quickly and safely escape firefights.

Passive Ability: Voice from the Void

Wraith is alerted when someone is aiming at her. Wraith is prompted to make a call out to her teammates when this occurs.

Tactical Ability: Into the Void

Wraith can shift into the void, allowing her to move through the world without taking damage. Wraith cannot see enemies while shifting and is only visible as a stream of light to other Legends.

Ultimate Ability: Dimensional Rift

Wraith can set up two portals that any Legend can travel between. Wraith begins the ability by placing one end and running to the location where she wants to place the other. Wraith cannot shoot while setting up the portals.