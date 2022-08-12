Apex Legends Bug Turns Newcastle Into An Ambulance

Every Apex Legends season is distinct in its own way, but the game's seasons always bring new content to the game in the form of battle passes, new legends, and map changes. However, new bugs often sneak in with major seasonal updates as well as new content. Most bugs are incredibly frustrating, but every once in a while, one appears that gives players an advantage (and a good deal of amusement), as is the case with a new bug that allows Newcastle players to go flying down hillsides at record speed while reviving a downed squadmate.

The bug--which, as one Redditor aptly noted, effectively turns the mobile defender into a full-blown ambulance--is the result of one of the recent buffs Newcastle received in the Season 14 update. The buff in question increased the speed at which Newcastle drags a downed teammate while utilizing his passive ability, Retrieve The Wounded.

While the game's developers did aim to improve his passive ability, the intended effect was probably not meant to send Newcastle and his teammates bobsledding down slopes on their knockdown shields mid-revive. Previous unintended "features"--including one that allowed Caustic to stack barrels of Nox Gas on Gibraltar's Gun Shield--have historically been resolved quickly. The super-speed revive bug will likely be patched in the future, so curious players should make the most of it before it's removed from the game.

Apex Legends is free to play on console and PC. A mobile version of the game, Apex Legends Mobile, is available for download on Android and iOS devices.