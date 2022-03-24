Apex Legends Brings Back Control With Warriors Collection Event

Apex Legends is bringing back Control mode, but you're going to have to play it while it lasts. Available as a limited-time addition alongside the Warriors Collection event, Control brings 9v9 mayhem to the game from March 29 through April 12.

For the return of Control, Kings Canyon, Olymbus, and Storm Point will all be featured, with the areas converted to support the objective-based mode. It's a respawn-based mode, unlike Apex Legends' main battle royale, and players can use the map to their advantage. For instance, Caustic's lab allows for teams to intentionally raise toxin levels and cause big problems for the other team when they try to capture a point.

During the event, players can keep track of progress via the reward tracker, which features 24 themed items. These include legendary skins for Ash, Octane, Horizon, and Lifeline, and unlocking all of them will unlock the bonus Biwon Blade Heirloom for Crypto--the Heirloom was previously mentioned in a large apparent leak of upcoming seasons' content.

A new Arenas map is available during the event, as well: Drop-Off. Split between an interior and exterior area, it features sections for long-range specialists as well as CQC fighters, and a series of moving cargo containers can act as mobile cover while trying to sneak up on the enemy or deliver an unexpected trap.

The full patch notes for the Apex Legends event are available below. Alongside content additions, they also include balance changes to weapons, spawn rate adjustments, and numerous bug fixes.

Apex Legends Warriors Collection patch notes

CONTROL MODE UPDATES:

Fixed issue where players would not be able to see or select spawn points on the Spawn Menu after dying while stimmed as Octane.

Removed the Turbo Charger from Purple Tier weapons - Players have to get their Ratings up to Gold Tier in order to get it.

Several crash fixes to help with mode stability.

Fixed a UI bug where Mythic ammo icon appears on non-crate weapons when auto-reloaded.

Fix for ammo disappearing from Rampart's mobile Sheila when firing.

G7 SCOUT

Double Tap burst fire delay reduced from 0.475 to 0.375.

Double Tap recoil improvements.

Ammo reserves increased from 120 to 140.

HOP-UPS SPAWN RATE ADJUSTMENTS

Increased spawn rate for Hammerpoint Rounds and Kinetic Feeder.

Reduced spawn rate for Deadeye's Tempo, Shatter Caps, and Boosted Loader.

BUG FIXES: