Apex Legends' Beast Of Prey Patch Notes Target Weapon Spawn Rates

Though the update itself is still four days away, the patch notes for Apex Legends' upcoming Beast of Prey Collection Event have been released on Respawn's official blog. In addition to covering the event's new mode and cosmetic items in more detail, the blog post provides specific information on upcoming changes to the game's meta.

Some of the most striking changes include the return of the RE-45 and Devotion to the floor loot pool, with the P2020 and Havoc taking their place in the Replicator. Additionally, players can expect to see a reduction in lower-tier weapon spawn rates--a change many players will likely be happy to see. Specifically, the spawn rate of low-tier light weapons will be decreased, with heavy weapons spawning more often.

Interestingly, there are no buffs or nerfs to any legends included in the patch notes, though Rampart's mini-gun, Sheila, now inherits the sensitivity settings for the most similar optics sensitivity level, which should make the transition from using standard weapons to using her Ultimate a little more smooth.

Other updates of note include a decrease in the rate of shotgun bolt spawns inside Explosive Holds, reduced spawn rates for laser sights and barrel mods, along with a reduction in Bocek Compound Bow ammo stacking capacity, down to 60 arrows from its previous 80-arrow capacity. The rest of the updates coming to the game next week are mainly small bug fixes and quality of life improvements.

The Beast Of Prey Collection Event goes live on September 20 and ends on October 4.

Read the full patch notes below:

PATCH NOTES

Crafting Rotation:

RE-45 and Devotion back to floor

P2020 and Havoc added to Replicator

Spawn Rates:

Reduced laser and barrel spawn rates

Increased optic sights spawn rates

Reduced low tier light weapon spawn rates

Increased heavy weapon spawn rates

Explosive Holds

Reduced Shotgun Bolt spawn rate

Increased optic spawn rate

Bocek Bow

Reduced ammo capacity from 80 to 60

ARENAS

Increased cost for Hammerpoint Rounds for Mozambique White: 100 -> 150 Blue: 200 -> 250 Purple: 500 -> 700



RAMPART

Sheila now inherits sensitivity settings for the most similar optic sens level 2x - Mobile Sheila zoom 3x - Mounted Sheila zoom



BUG FIXES AND QUALITY OF LIFE

Fixed bug that sometimes causes tactical cooldown to not appear.

Fixed a bug that would cause the player to often come out of replicator crouched.

[Vantage] - Fixed a bug with Vantage’s “Whittle Break” emote where it would lay flat on the ground instead of sitting upright.

Fixed a bug where the display showing Bocek Compound Bow arrow ammo was inconsistent.

[Vantage] - Fixed bug where using Vantage’s tactical inside Wraith’s Portal could cause the player to stay in flight and the tactical goes on cooldown.

Out of Bounds timer will now start once the player has touched the ground when landing out of bounds.

Increased scroll speed in menus.

Fixed a bug where Shield Cells would display the incorrect amount of healing available while taking damage.

[Newcastle] - Fixed bug where Ultimate continues flight even after Newcastle has been downed.

[Control Mode] - Fixed bug where if a player exits the game while the map is loading they are unable to choose a spawn location after reopening the game.

[Control] - Fixed bug where players could not capture Control points while phased.

[Storm Point map] - Removed ability to tap-strafe on Gravity Cannons.

Apex Legends is free to play on console and PC. A mobile version of the game, Apex Legends Mobile, is available for download on Android and iOS devices.