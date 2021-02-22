Diablo 2: Resurrected Coming This Year WoW Burning Crusade Classic Confirmed Diablo 4 Rogue Class New Overwatch 2 Details WandaVision Episode 7 BlizzCon Schedule

Apex Legends' Anniversary Collection Event Has Been Extended For A Week

You have an extra seven days to complete the limited-time event's rewards track and buy its 24-item collection.

By on

Comments

Respawn has extended the Anniversary Collection Event for Apex Legends by another week. So instead of ending on February 23, the limited-time event will continue until March 2 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

As a result, you now have seven extra days to unlock the event's limited-time rewards. Remember, once the Anniversary Collection Event ends, those rewards could very well be gone for good. Respawn has brought back certain weapon and character skins from past limited-time events in subsequent events, but not every one.

Unlocking all 24 rare and legendary rewards in the Anniversary Collection Event will automatically give you 150 Heirloom Shards. That's enough to unlock any character heirloom you want--heirlooms are the hardest to acquire cosmetic items in Apex Legends. The only other way to unlock 150 Heirloom Shards is to open 500 Apex Packs, which requires you to spend either a lot of money or time.

The Anniversary Collection Event also has a unique rewards track that gifts you extra Apex Packs, three unique Wraith trackers, weapon charms, and more. To unlock these cosmetics, you need to complete daily challenges during the event, such as dealing damage or placing in the top 10.

Apex Legends is available for Xbox One, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. The game is scheduled to release for Switch on March 9.

Click To Unmute
  1. Best Zelda Commercials & Trailers (1986 - 2021)
  2. Guilty Gear Strive Beta - Crazy Combos For EVERY Character
  3. 10 More Times The Simpsons Predicted The Future (2020 & 2021)
  4. Black Ops Cold War & Warzone - Official Season Two OUTBREAK Gameplay Trailer
  5. What To Know About Watch Dogs: Legion Online
  6. Every Blizzcon 2021 Trailer
  7. Tekken 7 - New Polish Fighter DLC Teaser Trailer
  8. DIRT 5 - Official Energy Content Pack And Free Update Trailer
  9. Street Fighter V - Official Dan Introduction Trailer
  10. It Takes Two – Official Gameplay Trailer
  11. Rainbow Six's New Operator Has An Explosive Drone
  12. Guilty Gear Strive - Official I-No Character Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Year 2 Of Apex Legends: Highs, Lows, And Biggest Changes

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Apex Legends
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
PC
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 5
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)