Apex Legends' Anniversary Collection Event Has Been Extended For A Week

Respawn has extended the Anniversary Collection Event for Apex Legends by another week. So instead of ending on February 23, the limited-time event will continue until March 2 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

As a result, you now have seven extra days to unlock the event's limited-time rewards. Remember, once the Anniversary Collection Event ends, those rewards could very well be gone for good. Respawn has brought back certain weapon and character skins from past limited-time events in subsequent events, but not every one.

Unlocking all 24 rare and legendary rewards in the Anniversary Collection Event will automatically give you 150 Heirloom Shards. That's enough to unlock any character heirloom you want--heirlooms are the hardest to acquire cosmetic items in Apex Legends. The only other way to unlock 150 Heirloom Shards is to open 500 Apex Packs, which requires you to spend either a lot of money or time.

The Anniversary Collection Event also has a unique rewards track that gifts you extra Apex Packs, three unique Wraith trackers, weapon charms, and more. To unlock these cosmetics, you need to complete daily challenges during the event, such as dealing damage or placing in the top 10.

Apex Legends is available for Xbox One, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. The game is scheduled to release for Switch on March 9.