Apex Legends 13.1 Patch Will Arrive Late For Xbox Players

Apex Legends' latest update goes live today, accompanied by the Awakening Collection Event, but unfortunately for Xbox players, they'll be gaining access to the new update a bit later than usual.

Apex Legends updates, events, and new season launches traditionally go live on Tuesdays at 8 AM PT / 1 PM ET, but today's 13.1 patch won't be playable on Xbox until 10 AM PT / 3 PM ET, due to what developers are calling a "publishing error." PlayStation, PC, and Switch players will not be affected by this delay, and will be able to access the update when it goes live at 8 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

According to a tweet by Respawn, publishing errors aren't the only issues facing the game's developers today--the studio is also tackling issues with Multiplay, Apex Legends' server provider. The issues have affected connectivity across all platforms, so all players can expect an increase in connection quality once these issues are dealt with.

Due to a publishing error, the 13.1 Xbox client is now available, however, it will only be playable at 10 AM PDT. We are also investigating an issue from our server provider, Multiplay that has been impacting connectivity across all platforms. Thank you for your patience. — Respawn (@Respawn) June 21, 2022

However, the issues with Respawn's server provider will not affect the launch time for the game's latest update on any other platform. Only Xbox players will be impacted by the previously mentioned publishing error, and forced to wait out the resulting delay. Thankfully, it seems Respawn is confident that the delay will be no longer than two hours, so Xbox players won't have to wait too long to drop into a Control match. In the mean time, players may wish to take a closer look at the extensive patch notes describing all the changes coming to Apex Legends today when the Awakenings Collection Event goes live.

Apex Legends is free to play on console and PC.