Anthem Director Leaves BioWare After Reboot Plans Shut Down

BioWare's Jonathan Warner--who was most recently the game director on Anthem--is leaving the company. He announced on Twitter that today, March 26, is his final day with the esteemed RPG studio.

He said he's "moving on to do new things." In his statement, Warner wished his colleagues the best and said he's excited to play future BioWare games as a fan. "BioWare has been home to my grateful heart for nearly 10 years and I want to wish them all the best. Dragon Age, Mass Effect, and Star Wars: The Old Republic are in good hands and I can't wait to play from this side of the screen," he said.

So, today is my last day at BioWare, I’m moving on to do new things.

According to his LinkedIn page, Warner's latest position at BioWare was chief of staff. He was also the game director on BioWare's Anthem, which struggled to find an audience. BioWare recently canceled plans to revive the game and is instead moving on to new projects.

Before that, he was a game director for nearly six years at BioWare, and before that, he was a senior producer on Mass Effect 3.

Before joining EA and BioWare, Warner worked at The Walt Disney Company for seven years where he contributed to games like Cars 2, Toy Story 3, Meet the Robinsons, Chicken Little, and Dragon Ball Z.

Warner is not the only long-standing employee of a prominent game studio to announce their departure, as 10-year Assassin's Creed writer Darby McDevitt is also leaving Ubisoft.