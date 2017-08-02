Ant-Man And The Wasp Enters Production, New Teaser Released

Ant-Man And The Wasp, the sequel to 2015's Ant-Man starring Paul Rudd as the tiny superhero, is now officially in production. Principal photography has begun, director Peyton Reed said on Twitter, while he also released a new logo for the sequel.

Additionally, Marvel put out a silly promo video heralding the news; take a look:

Ant-Man And The Wasp is due in theaters on July 16, 2018, which is less than a year from now, so right around now would be the time for production to begin.

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly return from the first Ant-Man, while Michael Douglas and Michael Pena are also coming back. As Collider explains, newcomers for the sequel include Laurence Fishburne, Walton Goggins, and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Ant-Man and the Wasp will be directed by Reed, who previously helmed the first film. Reed took over from Edgar Wright, who had worked on the movie for many years but left shortly before production began. Wright recently revealed that he has never seen the final film.

In an interview with Modern Myth Media last year, Reed spoke about his plans for the sequel. "For me, as a comic nerd, I have always thought of Ant-Man and Wasp as a team," he said. "That's a lot of what the second movie is really about--how they work together, and what their personal and professional relationships are like.

"To show her finally fully formed in this movie is really exciting. We really get to introduce this character into that universe. To me she's not a supporting character in this movie. It's every bit as much her movie as it is Scott Lang's."

The first Ant-Man made more than $500 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo, so it's no surprise that the franchise is continuing.

The next big Marvel movie is Thor: Ragnarok, which opens in November.