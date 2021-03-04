Another Walmart PS5, Xbox Series X Restock Is Happening Today

Another day, another next-gen console restock at Walmart that'll probably sell out in the blink of an eye: The retailer will have the Xbox Series X|S available at 11:30 AM PT / 2:30 PM ET today (March 4), followed by the PS5 and PS5 Digital at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. The restock times are indicated on each listing, which we've linked below, and you'll want to be ready exactly at the restock time for a chance at securing a PS5 or Xbox. The consoles will be available online and via the Walmart app for delivery only.

The PS5 and PS5 Digital always sell out the fastest during these types of restocks, though the Series X will disappear quickly as well. The Series S will be the easiest to buy, though don't expect it to stick around too long either.

Xbox restock | 11:30 PM PT / 2:30 PM ET

PS5 restock | 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET

This is only the latest in a string of console restocks at Walmart, which, as those still trying to buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X know well at this point, don't have the greatest track record for success. Walmart has gone the route of announcing its console restocks ahead of time, as it did today, and while this offers hopeful buyers a chance to prepare and be at their computer ready, it gives the same lead time to scalpers. Especially with the PS5, it's not unusual to refresh the page right at the restock time, only to see it already sold out or unable to add to your cart. Sometimes, Walmart will restock in 10-minute increments, so you'll have multiple chances to buy the console--but these continue to sell out near-instantly.

For the best chance at success, you'll want to make sure you are already logged into Walmart.com with your account info up to date, including your shipping address and payment details. This will help checkout--assuming you even get there--go as smoothly and quickly as possible. Overall, buying a PS5 or Xbox Series X is a matter of luck and being ready at the right time. For more on where to buy the next-gen consoles, see our Xbox restock and PS5 restock guides where we're tracking availability.