Another Stylish Platformer Coming To Nintendo Switch In 2018

505 Games is bringing the beautiful platformer/RPG hybrid Indivisible to Nintendo Switch, the publisher announced today.

Developed by Lab Zero, the studio behind Skullgirls, Indivisible takes players through a fantasy world inspired by various world cultures and mythologies. The game stars a young girl named Ajna, who discovers she has a mysterious power that allows her to "absorb certain individuals into her being." On her journey, she'll team up with "dozens" of other characters to battle foes and stop the warlord who destroyed her home village.

Indivisible was initially announced for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game was partly funded through a successful Indiegogo campaign and features a soundtrack scored by Hiroki Kikuta, the composer of Secret of Mana.

Indivisible is due to arrive for all platforms simultaneously in 2018. In the meantime, players who backed the title on Indiegogo will receive a special preview on PS4, Xbox One, or PC "in the coming weeks."