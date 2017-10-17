Another Pokemon Go Leak Points To Halloween Event, Generation 3 Pokemon

While we still don't have any official details on what to expect from Pokemon Go's upcoming Halloween event, there's now more evidence that it'll introduce a couple of new Pokemon. The iOS App Store inadvertently shared an image presumably for the event that features some Ghost-type Pokemon, including a couple that aren't currently available in the game.

The new image (via Eurogamer) shows four Ghost Pokemon, most notably the Generation 3 monsters Duskull and Sableye. This certainly lends more weight to the recent datamine that suggests certain Gen 3 Pokemon would be added soon to the popular AR game. The image also features a Pikachu wearing a witch's hat, which will likely only be available to catch during the Halloween event. You can see it below.

Sableye and Duskull also appear in an image that was unearthed by the aforementioned datamine, which features Gengar standing atop a spooky hill along with other Gen 3 Ghost Pokemon: Shuppet, Banette, and Dusclops. The image also shows a Trainer wearing a hat that resembles the Sun/Moon Ghost Pokemon Mimikyu. Additionally, sound files for all Pokemon species up to #386 (the Legendary Pokemon Deoxys) and Halloween music (including the Lavender Town theme) were found in the game.

This would mark the second Halloween event Niantic has run for Pokemon Go since the game first released in summer 2016. During last year's event, spooky Pokemon like Gastly, Haunter, Drowzee, and others would spawn more frequently, and players got increased candy bonuses for every Pokemon they caught. You can see our roundup of all the games holding Halloween events this month.

A couple of other events are going on now in Pokemon Go. Until October 25, players can share the best AR photos they take in-game for a chance to win cool prizes. The Legendary dogs Entei, Raikou, and Suicune are also available in new regions through October 31.