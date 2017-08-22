Another Free Titanfall 2 DLC Pack Coming Next Week

Titanfall 2 has received a lot of free DLC since its launch last year, and today Respawn announced the next batch. Following a tease yesterday, the studio revealed that the Postcards From the Frontier DLC adds new maps and an execution, as well a handful of paid cosmetic items.

As with past DLC packs, Postcards From the Frontier is headlined by several new maps. Uma is a new arena map made specifically for the Pilot-only Live Fire mode. According to Respawn, "Tight corridors guide combat into three arenas flanked by balconies, doorways, and windows. A large central divider provides cover for short range effectiveness, with a long flank that opens opportunities for confident marksmen."

In addition, the pack comes with a few new maps for the Frontier Defense co-op mode that was added to the game last month. Angel City, Exoplanet, and Drydock have all been converted to work with the game type.

It also adds a new execution called Hole in the Wall. To unlock it, you must kill five players while the Amped Wall ability is active. You can see the execution in action in the trailer above.

Postcards From the Frontier also comes with a bunch of paid Elite Warpaints that come with gameplay bonuses. For each skin you own up to three, you'll get a 10% chance of earning a double XP token at the end of a match. In addition, it gives you and your teammates each an extra merit upon completing a match. Each Warpaint is $5, but you can get all eight in a bundle for $25. The bundle is only available until September 26. Check out the skins in the gallery below.

In other Titanfall 2 news, Respawn boss Vince Zampella revealed recently that he believes the game should have sold better. "The game was successful, it sold well, but it didn't quite sell as well as it should have," Zampella said. "Maybe because it was super-crowded, the pricing was aggressive--it was a rough window to launch our game."

Respawn is working on more Titanfall titles, but it's also developing a third-person Star Wars action game directed by God of War veteran Stig Asmussen. But it's still a long way off from release and the studio won't talk about it for "a while."