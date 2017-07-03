Another Classic TV Show Is Being Revived, Apparently

George Jetson might be coming back to TV. A report from TV Line claims that Warner Bros. is looking to develop a live-action version of the much-loved '60s Hanna-Barbera animated show. In that show, the Jetson family lives in a futuristic city in outer space.

According to the report (via IGN), Warner Bros. has brought on Family Guy executive producer Gary Janetti to work on the multi-camera series. The show does not have a green light as of yet, it seems, as Warner Bros. is only now shopping it to potential networks. Another interesting note from the report is that Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future, Cast Away, Forrest Gump) is attached as an executive producer.

The original Jetsons, which ran from 1962-1963, was set in the year 2062. The live-action version would also take place 100 years in the future.

In 1990, Hanna-Barbera released a movie called Jetsons: The Movie, featuring the voices of original cast members. More recently, an animated entry titled The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-Wrestlemania was released. Really.

Additionally, a new animated Jetsons movie from Sausage Party and Shrek 2's Conrad Vernon is in the works, according to Variety.