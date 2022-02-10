Another Attack On Titan Bundle Is Coming To Call of Duty: Warzone And Vanguard

Call of Duty players will soon be able to play as an Armored Titan with Season 2 of Warzone and Vanguard. Call of Duty: Vanguard's Season 2 update is already available for download, and while the seasonal content doesn't go live until February 14, players can now see a preview of a new Attack on Titan Armored Titan operator skin.

Call of Duty recently had an Attack on Titan crossover in Season 1 Reloaded, which brought a Levi bundle themed around the Survey Corps. The Levi bundle is a 10-item collection, which includes the "Titan Piercer'' weapon blueprint that models the blade for slaying Titans. This inaugural bundle is still available in the shop for 2,400 COD Points or $20.

The details of this new Armored Titan bundle have not been revealed, but it should be released sometime in Season 2. While there was some community criticism for Levi's bundle being just a skin that put the operator Daniel Yatsu in a Survey Corps outfit, this Roland operator skin looks like an actual Titan.

Call of Duty's Season 2 is set to bring bomber plans, NPCs, and chemical warfare to Warzone, while Vanguard is getting large-scale tank battles and Zombies Easter eggs. A new battle pass, operators, and weapons are also coming with the new season.

Activision Blizzard is in the process of being acquired by Microsoft, pending regulatory approval, but the deal isn't expected to go through until later this year at the soonest. Microsoft's president Brad Smith recently said that the company wants to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo, assuming the acquisition goes through.