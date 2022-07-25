Annapurna Interactive Showcase: Start Time And How To Watch

Annapurna Interactive is once again holding a livestreamed announcement presentation this year, and it's going to include some looks at upcoming games and a few other surprises. The Annapurna Interactive Showcase is this week, and the Stray publisher wants you to knock everything off your table so you can sit there and watch. Here's how to watch the show, the start time, and what to expect.

How to watch Annapurna Interactive Showcase

The Annapurna Interactive Showcase will be available to watch on the publisher's official YouTube and Twitter channels. We'll also have the stream embedded right here on this page, if you care to stick around while the show is airing.

Start times

The show kicks off at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. A list with several more start times by time zones is below:

12 PM PT

2 PM CT

3 PM ET

8 PM BST

5 AM AEST (July 26)

What to expect

Most details from the livestream are under wraps at the moment. However, we do know there will be game trailers, new game announcements, and partnerships with developers. A few confirmed upcoming games include Thirsty Suitors and Hindsight.

Annapurna has been publishing some fairly big-name games recently, ranging from The Artful Escape and Solar Ash to the acclaimed shooter Neon White. It also published Sam Barlow's Telling Lies as well as Sayonara Wild Hearts.