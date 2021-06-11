Annapurna Interactive Showcase Coming On July 29

E3 2021 kicks off this weekend, but once the dust has settled from all the press conferences from the next couple of days, it'll be Annapurna Interactive's turn to show off some of its upcoming wares. One of 2020's best publishers according to Metacritic, Annapurna will host a showcase of upcoming games on July 29 on its YouTube and Twitch channels at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET.

According to the publisher, The Artful Escape, Skin Deep, Solar Ash, Neon White, and Stray will be making appearances, with a few other "surprises" lined up as well. Having published a number of games, Annapurna also opened its own development studio in October 2020, so a dedicated press conference will likely be a good place to show off what its internal team has been working on.

This week saw one of Annapurna's other upcoming games on the publishing slate--the Variable State-developed Last Stop--confirm a release date of July 22 for its launch on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A dedicated showcase from a smaller company wasn't as common as it is today, but this year's adoption of all-digital methods to spread the news has resulted in a number of publishers and studios setting up streams throughout the year.

This weekend will see the return of the Wholesome Direct that shows off more heart-warming games, Devolver is looking to out-forward Ubisoft, and Nacon Connect has been announced for July 6. To keep up with everything, don't forget to check out our E3 2021 schedule.