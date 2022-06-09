Annapurna Interactive Announces Games Showcase For The End Of July

Annapurna Interactive has announced that it will be hosting its own showcase, but folks are going to have to wait a while for it. Annapurna's showcase won't be taking place until July 28.

The arthouse publisher behind indie darlings such as Outer Wilds and Sayonara Wild Hearts has already had a significant presence during the Summer Game Fest, showing off both Stray and Neon White. Stray made an appearance at Sony's recent State of Play where it got a July 19 release date. Neon White was just shown at the Summer Game Fest 2022 showcase and is coming June 16.

Another one. Reveals, announcements, and much more. July 28 // 12pm PT // 3pm ET // 8pm BST pic.twitter.com/1cy3I2YCaa — Annapurrna Intercative (@A_i) June 9, 2022

That means that both titles will already be out by the time Annapurna's showcase arrives. This should clear up space for new reveals and looks at games we already know about. Thirsty Suitors, the next title from Outerloop Games, is likely to be there after appearing at the Tribeca Games Showcase as part of Summer Game Fest. We're also likely to get some updates on some games we haven't seen much of lately like Hindsight, Storyteller, or Skin Deep.

