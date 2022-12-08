Anime MMORPG Blue Protocol Will Release In 2023

Bandai Namco has announced more details about the English-language release of its anime-inspired MMORPG Blue Protocol. The game will be releasing in 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with Amazon Games in partnership for the western release.

You heard it here first! @AMZNGameStudios will be bringing Bandai Namco Online’s @BlueProtocol to global audiences in 2023! Watch the trailer now!#TheGameAwards #BlueProtocol pic.twitter.com/h2jFBWEuKa — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Blue Protocol is a free-to-play MMORPG developed in tandem by Bandai Namco Online and Bandai Namco Studios. It was announced today that Amazon Games will be publishing the English version of Blue Protocol in the west. The new trailer showed off a mix of pre-rendered scenes and gameplay, featuring combat with multiple players facing off against boss-like enemies.

The MMO boasts flexible action-combat gameplay, with five different classes to choose from that are based on the weapons a player chooses to wield. Players will be able to switch between classes as they choose, with each having a mix of damage dealing, healing, or elemental effects.

In classic MMORPG form, the game will feature quests, boss battles, and massive online raids for players to tackle together. Players can choose to solo dungeons, raids, or missions, or can choose to enter random matchmaking or choose from a list of Brecruiting parties. Blue Protocol will also feature guild-like Teams, which players can join longer term to continue to play together.

The Japanese release of Blue Protocol is having its last beta in January, before an online launch in spring 2023. It's been confirmed that the game will launch in 2023 in western markets as well, though the specific release window is still unknown.