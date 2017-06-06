Anime Classic Cowboy Bebop To Become Live-Action TV Show

A live action TV adaptation of the anime series Cowboy Bebop is on the way. It has been reported that an American version of the classic Japanese show is currently in development.

According to Variety, the show will be produced by Tomorrow Studios, a new partnership between veteran producer Marty Adelstein (Prison Break, Tru Calling) and ITV Studios. The series will be written by Christopher Yost, whose previous credits include Thor and Thor: The Dark World for Marvel.

In a statement, Adelstein said: "The animated version has long resonated with audiences worldwide. With the continued, ever growing, popularity of anime, we believe a live action version will have an incredible impact today."

The original Cowboy Bebop was released in Japan in 1998, and ran for 26 episodes. The show was set in the year 2071, and followed the lives of a bounty hunter crew traveling on the spaceship Bebop.

It was followed by an animated movie in 2003, as well as a manga series and a video game. It became one of the key anime properties to break through to a western audience, and was screened on Adult Swim in the US.