Animal From The Muppets Reveals His Favorite Elden Ring Boss--And His Very Strong Feelings For Her

The Goddess of Rot has at least one loving fan.

For two years in a row, the loud and lovable Muppet Animal has graced The Game Award's stage to talk games and dish out awards alongside host Geoff Keighley. This year, however, Animal treated us not only to some of his signature pizzazz, but some of his takes on 2022's biggest games. Turns out, Animal is a big fan of Elden Ring, and when asked who his favorite boss in the game was, he was very enthusiastic to reveal his undying affection for the Goddess of Rot herself, Malenia.

While not everyone is as enthusiastic about Malenia (and her Waterfowl Dance, in particular), Animal's enthusiasm surely makes up for it. And who could blame him? Sure, she might have destroyed a good fifth of The Lands Between just to reach a stalemate against Radahn, but you can't deny she looked incredible doing it.

Now Playing: Elden Ring’s Malenia Gets Easier… We'll Explain | GameSpot News

The Muppet then expressed his adoration for Metal Gear and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima before awarding God of War Ragnarok for Best Score and Music.

However, praise from Animal wasn't the only thing Elden Ring won at The Game Awards. The critically-acclaimed RPG took home awards for Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction, Best RPG, and Game of the Year.

