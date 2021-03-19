Animal Crossing's Bunny Day Event Is Thankfully Shorter This Year

Bunny Day is just around the corner again in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Nintendo has made some tweaks to this year's event. The holiday itself falls on April 4, but just as last year, eggs will appear around your island in the days leading up to it. Fortunately, they won't be around for nearly as long.

As Nintendo detailed in a post on Switch's News channel, this year's Bunny Day will only run from March 28 to April 4. That's much shorter than last year's event, which ran for nearly two full weeks, from April 1-12. Players were quick to share their frustrations about Bunny Day across social media at the time, taking issue not only with poor Zipper T. Bunny (who is just doing his job), but also the prevalence of eggs.

The eggs in particular were a common cause for complaint. Throughout the event, different types of eggs would be hidden in trees, rocks, the ground, and the ocean and river. These could be used to craft special Bunny Day furniture, but the problem was they spawned much too frequently, making it difficult to dig up fossils or catch fish without being inundated with eggs.

Bunny Day is back this year on 4/4! Collect a variety of eggs and craft DIY Bunny Day themed items. You can also visit Nook’s Cranny from 3/28 to 4/4 to grab one item from the Bunny Day series each day. The newly added items are exclusive to Nook’s Cranny. pic.twitter.com/Sj2xlTHJxH — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) March 16, 2021

Nintendo tried to address these complaints by adjusting the eggs' appearance rates partway through the event, but by that point, Bunny Day had already been sullied for many. The event's shorter duration this year should hopefully mean that it won't be quite as annoying this time around.

That isn't the only change Nintendo is making to this year's Bunny Day. The company is also adding a handful of new Bunny Day items to the game. There will be five new items in total, and unlike the ones you could craft from recipes last year, these will be sold exclusively at Nook's Cranny. You'll see one item on sale in the shop's seasonal corner each day leading up to the event. The return of eggs means you'll also have another chance to craft any Bunny Day items you may have missed from last year.

The new Bunny Day items were added as part of New Horizons' 1.9.0 update, which also increased the number of design slots you can have and introduced a variety of Sanrio-inspired villagers and items. The Sanrio content is tied to the Animal Crossing Sanrio Amiibo cards, which will go on sale in the US for the first time starting March 26. Beyond that, Nintendo is also rolling out a new update for NookLink later this month, and an Animal Crossing collaboration with Build-a-Bear was recently announced.