Animal Crossing Sneakers And Clothing From Puma Coming In September

Puma is making a pair of Animal Crossing shoes alongside a line of clothes, and they're not that far away. The sneakers, which feature various Animal Crossing-themed design flourishes, launch on September 18.

The shoe company posted a picture of the kicks on Twitter, showing off how the design incorporates Nintendo's neighborhood-building game series. The main fabric of the shoe has a pattern of Animal Crossing faces on it (including K.K. Slider, of course), while the tongue has a leaf logo. The shoe's colors also reflect the series, with pastel blues, teals, and earth colors. It's evocative of the Animal Crossing-themed Switch, too.

Puma will also release a line of Animal Crossing-themed clothing alongside the shoes, although details have yet to be officially announced. However, the website Animal Crossing World shared an initial picture of a light-blue hoody from the collaboration that features the same faces that appear on the shoes.

We still don't know what else will come in the collection or how much they'll cost, but it's certainly not a surprising collaboration: Animal Crossing: New Horizons remains one of the best-selling Switch games of all time. In addition, Nintendo continues to support it with new seasonal items and updates.