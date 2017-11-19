Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Release Date Announced, And It's Soon

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, the Animal Crossing game for mobile that was announced during a Nintendo Direct in October, finally has an official release date. The game will launch worldwide on November 22, according to the game's Twitter account.

Pocket Camp soft-launched in Australia late last month. It's common for big games to launch in smaller markets for the purposes of testing before coming to major regions like North America and Europe.

Pocket Camp was initially due out sooner, but Nintendo delayed it to make room for Fire Emblem Heroes and Super Mario Run. While the delay might have been a bummer, the timing of its release good if you're traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday and are looking for something to play on your way to wherever you may be going. What's less than great is Pocket Camp requires an internet connection.

Pocket Camp is free on iOS and Android. Like other free games, Pocket Camp also features microtransactions; you can spend real money to purchase "Leaf Tickets" to speed up your progress. These can also be acquired through gameplay.

Nintendo says Pocket Camp will have have regular content updates, including "seasonal events" along with furniture and outfit items that you can get for a limited time.