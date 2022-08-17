Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch Console Bundle Is Only $270

The Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition Console rarely goes on sale, but right now you’ll find it included as part of a gaming bundle for just $270, down from its list price of $300. The bundle comes with the Animal Crossing Console and Joy-Con, along with a Nyko headset. So, you're saving $30 on the console and getting a free headset. Pretty great deal! This already sold out once after we originally shared it last week, but now it's back in stock. Head over to eBay and check it out while you can.

The Nyko headset is a nice added bonus, although it’s nothing too special. Its wired connection makes it easy to connect to the Switch (or most other platforms) and gives you a way to enjoy your new Switch while on the road or in a noisy home.

To put the deal into perspective, the Animal Crossing Console alone is currently listed for $297 on Amazon. Not only is this bundle cheaper, but you’re also getting a headset with your purchase. We’ve rarely seen the console hit a price tag this low, so be sure to swing by and check out the deal before it sells out.