The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Uniqlo Clothing Collection Is Available Now
Uniqlo is limiting purchases of the collection to one per pattern.
The Uniqlo X Animal Crossing collection is available now featuring Animal Crossing: New Horizons-themed clothes both in stores and in-game. The collection had been previously announced for July without a specific date. You may want to hurry if you're interested, as Animal Crossing: New Horizons merch tends to sell out pretty quickly.
The retail half of this collection features six T-Shirts for men, seven for women, and five for children. It also has three baby shirts, three bags, and three towels. The adult-sized shirts are available for $20 USD both online and in Uniqlo stores. The online shop is limiting orders to one piece per pattern per customer, so you can only order one of each design.
Uniqlo also put together a number of custom designs for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, making in-game versions of the real designs that players can download. You can also visit the Uniqlo Dream Island, which has a recreation of a Uniqlo store. The Dream address is DA-5439-8379-5190.
Uniqlo has done multiple video game collections in the past, including one for the Mario 35th anniversary and a collection inspired by Pokemon Go.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Steam Summer Sale 2021 Is Live Now
- The Best Steam Summer Sale 2021 Game Deals
- Best Cheap Games Under $10 In Steam Summer Sale 2021
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- Scarlet Nexus Gets $10 Discount Ahead Of Its Release Tomorrow
- The 15 Best Post-Prime Day Deals Still Available
- Razer Raiju Mobile Controller Drops To $50, Its Lowest Price Ever On Amazon (Save $100)
- Amazon Prime's 6 Free Games For July 2021 Revealed
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation