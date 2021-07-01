Animal Crossing: New Horizons Uniqlo Clothing Collection Is Available Now

The Uniqlo X Animal Crossing collection is available now featuring Animal Crossing: New Horizons-themed clothes both in stores and in-game. The collection had been previously announced for July without a specific date. You may want to hurry if you're interested, as Animal Crossing: New Horizons merch tends to sell out pretty quickly.

The retail half of this collection features six T-Shirts for men, seven for women, and five for children. It also has three baby shirts, three bags, and three towels. The adult-sized shirts are available for $20 USD both online and in Uniqlo stores. The online shop is limiting orders to one piece per pattern per customer, so you can only order one of each design.

Uniqlo also put together a number of custom designs for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, making in-game versions of the real designs that players can download. You can also visit the Uniqlo Dream Island, which has a recreation of a Uniqlo store. The Dream address is DA-5439-8379-5190.

Uniqlo has done multiple video game collections in the past, including one for the Mario 35th anniversary and a collection inspired by Pokemon Go.