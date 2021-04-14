The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Soundtrack Available To Preorder From Japan
The Animal Crossing: New Horizons soundtrack on compact disc will cost you well over $100 to import from Japan.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons has some fantastic tunes, and the iconic soundtrack has gotten an official 7-disc CD release in Japan. It's available now for preorder through Amazon JP ahead of its June 9 release.
But if you want to import it you'll have to keep in mind a few caveats. For one, the price is pretty steep. The CD soundtrack set itself is 11,000 yen (roughly $100 USD) and when you factor in shipping the total comes up to nearly $120. Plus, the listing comes with the unusual caveat that you cannot cancel after the order is placed, so be sure you definitely want it.
The soundtrack consists of four BGM CDs, capturing the full array of hourly songs that change throughout the day's game clock as well as weather arrangements. It also includes the 173 BGM songs for each facility and event, along with a recording of the virtual performance released in May 2020. The other three CDs contain 95 KK Slider instrumental songs. The listing also notes that the first run includes an earphone case.
Nintendo has not announced plans for a US soundtrack release. For more on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, check out a rundown of the latest NookPhone updates, and read up on how the now-beloved series was the result of one of Nintendo's biggest flops.
