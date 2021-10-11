Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Roost Won't Be Complete Without These Features

Freshly-brewed coffee is coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons' island paradises as an upcoming free update. Revealed during Nintendo's latest Direct event, Brewster, along with his 24/7 coffee shop The Roost, are making a grand return to the franchise. However, the Direct didn't provide any details on what players could expect to find in the Roost, instead opting to show off the new addition during an Animal Crossing Direct later this week.

While we'll know what players can expect in New Horizons' iteration of The Roost for sure this Friday, it's easy to put together a wishlist based on previous Animal Crossing games. The Roost hasn't just been a cafe in the past, so here's hoping it has these choice features when it arrives in New Horizons.

Coffee that comes with bonuses

Players should get a boost from The Roost's coffee

This one is more of a gimme than any of the others on this list. The Roost has to serve players coffee, otherwise it's just not The Roost! But whereas coffee hasn't really had an effect on players in previous Animal Crossing titles, New Horizons could change that.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons already gives players a solid reason to eat. Chowing down on a fruit lets players use a shovel to dig a tree right out of the ground, letting them change the look of their island without losing a tree completely. Drinking a cup of joe should have a similar effect, giving players a decent boost to their speed after pounding some back. If coffee ends up having this effect, players would undoubtedly welcome it. One of the worst parts of New Horizons is just how long it takes to do everything, but being able to get around an island faster would cut down some of that wasted time.

Storage in the cafe

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it's hard to not be a hoarder. Thanks to the number of resources in the game, not to mention the endless amount of furniture players can use to customize their homes, players will eventually run out of storage space. It might take a while since a fully upgraded home has 2400 slots for storage, but anyone who plays daily eventually tops it off.

The Roost could end up being a solid solution to players' storage woes, at least somewhat. In Animal Crossing: City Folk, players could store Gyroids, the strange, small robots that could be dug up, at their local coffee shop. In New Horizons, Brewster should offer the same service, but with broader criteria. If players can store items in The Roost, it would give them an entire second base to use for crafting items or simply storing furniture.

Visits from special characters

The Roost would be a perfect place for seasonal characters to visit during their downtime

Animal Crossing has a wide cast of characters, although a decent number of them are totally absent from New Horizons. Tortimer, Mr. Resetti, and other characters have totally been left out of the game, although The Roost could be a perfect opportunity for those familiar faces to come back one more time.

In Animal Crossing: New Leaf, The Roost was a hub for villagers to use. They could come in, order some coffee, and lounge around at the bar. However, along with regular villagers, special characters would sometimes appear, visiting at random. A similar mechanic would fit perfectly in New Horizons, which already gives players a checklist of tasks to complete each day. Heading to The Roost to see if any special characters are there would be one more thing for players to complete, with the bonus of seeing a villager that isn't usually on the island.