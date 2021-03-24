Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island Tour Creator Website Now Live

Nintendo has launched its Island Tour Creator website for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The web service allows you to turn screenshots and clips you've taken of the game into tourism posters and trailers promoting your island.

In order to use the Island Tour Creator, you'll need to access the website from your smartphone and have a Nintendo Account; you won't be able to use the site at all from a laptop or desktop computer. Once you're logged in, tap on Start and you'll be prompted to choose whether you want to create a poster or a trailer. You can see an example trailer featuring Nintendo's Dream Island below.

The #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Island Tour Creator website is now available! Show off your island by creating fun posters and videos with content captured on your #NintendoSwitch. Here's just one example, featuring Ninten Island!https://t.co/mYxkogv0xu pic.twitter.com/ehxaS7UmQJ — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) March 24, 2021

The creation process is fairly straightforward, but we've experienced some wonkiness. For one, the Island Tour Creator doesn't seem to let you enter island names that have a space in them. You can also only use screenshots or videos that were directly captured on your Switch; we tried to create a poster using a screenshot saved from Twitter and were unable to (although you can link the Island Tour Creator to your Twitter account and upload screenshots that way). These safeguards are likely in place to prevent users from sharing untoward content.

As Nintendo previously noted, the Island Tour Creator is a limited-time service. The website will only be available until December 31, 2021, so you'll need to create any posters or trailers before then.

The Island Tour Creator was announced alongside New Horizons' 1.9.0 update, which introduced Sanrio-inspired villagers and furniture as well as a new slew of seasonal items. The update also added a couple of new items for the Bunny Day event, which returns starting March 28. Thankfully, it's much shorter this year.