Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is More Than 50% Off

Nintendo's cozy island getaway game just got a rare discount for Black Friday, as life-simulator Animal Crossing: New Horizons is just $29 at Amazon and Walmart currently. Amazon's deal is available now (but will likely sell out), while Walmart's is only available for Walmart+ members until November 21 at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET.

One of the big breakout success stories of 2020, New Horizons pushed the series from cult-classic to mainstream blockbuster when it first landed on the Switch, combining an adorable aesthetic with cathartic gameplay experiences. With the game arriving at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, people were seeking an escape from reality and New Horizons delivered on that fantasy with style and grace.

Even when it's not viewed through that lens, New Horizons is a superb entry in the Animal Crossing series that simplifies its more charming systems so that it can be more approachable to newcomers. Plenty of other Nintendo Black Friday deals are available right now, so you can click through for more bargains on games and hardware.

"New Horizons certainly has a slower pace than other Animal Crossing games, partially because you have to work to get things up and running on the island at the start," Kallie Plagge wrote in GameSpot's Animal Crossing: New Horizons review. "I find myself turning to the game at night when I can't sleep, or during the day when I'm stressed and I need a break. More often than not, an adorable villager or even just a sense of accomplishment from finishing my chores will cheer me up."