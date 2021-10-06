Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct Slated For October 15, Nintendo Confirms

Nintendo has announced an October 15 airing of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct teased during the September 23 Nintendo Direct, meaning we won't have to wait much longer to see what's coming home to Roost on our islands.

The presentation will air specifically at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET on Friday, October 15. The official Animal Crossing Twitter account confirmed the timing, also revealing that the presentation will last around 20 minutes. The event will focus solely on "content coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November" according to the tweet.

[Announcement]

The #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Direct will air on Oct. 15 at 7am PT! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of information about the content coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November. #ACNH pic.twitter.com/gc7rfFoxpk — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) October 6, 2021

Per the Nintendo Direct on September 23 we know that The Roost, an in-game coffee shop run by a bird named Brewster, will be featured during this Animal Crossing Direct, but there has been no further indication as to what new features are coming to the game. The ACNH version of The Roost was not shown, but we can see from that teaser it will be an extension of the Museum and open 24 hours a day.

The Roost marks the first location-based expansion to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons island since the game's release in March 2020. There have been regular updates since launch, most recently the return of Halloween festivities on October 1, but this will be the first time a new area comes to the game via downloadable update.