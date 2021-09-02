Animal Crossing: New Horizons Brings Back Grape-Harvest Baskets For A Limited Time

Nintendo has announced that grape-harvest baskets are returning to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. They are being sold for 800 Bells at Nook's Cranny.

The item can be worn on your character's back and serves no practical function whatsoever. However, the grapes definitely add to the autumn aesthetic if you're intending to match the look of the upcoming season. The grape-harvest baskets are available now until the end of the month on September 30.

Being a seasonal item, they were available for players last year and now Nintendo is bringing them back again. If you wanted one but missed your shot last time, now is another chance. Whether it'll come back again in subsequent years or a new item will be introduced in place of it is up in the air.

Hi, everyone! Now that it's September, Nook's Cranny is selling grape-harvest baskets again until the end of the month. Don't you just love this time of year? Happy autumn! pic.twitter.com/ywEiR574Bg — Isabelle UK (@AC_Isabelle) September 1, 2021

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is no stranger to receiving season content. Last month, players were able to celebrate Japan's Obon festival by purchasing eggplant cow and cucumber horse items. Additionally, the game has also had some real-life collaborations as well, including one with Puma. This collaboration will have shoes and clothes inspired by the Animal Crossing series.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the Switch's best-selling games of all time, so more updates and collaborations aren't surprising.