Animal Crossing: New Horizons Adds New Seasonal Items For A Limited Time

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' 1.10 update has arrived, and it's added a couple of new limited-time seasonal items to the game. To celebrate the Japanese holiday Children's Day, you can pick up a carp banner and newsprint helmet right now from Nook Shopping.

Both items will be available to purchase through May 5. The carp banner runs for 5,500 bells, while the newsprint helmet only costs 120. To order them, you'll first need to access Nook Shopping either from your NookPhone or the Nook Stop terminal in your Resident Services building, then open the Special Goods catalog. The Children's Day items will be listed in the Seasonal tab.

Carp banner and newsprint helmet

You also still have a few more days to pick up the prom seasonal items. Nook Shopping is selling a prom sash, wallpaper, and flooring through April 30. The Able Sisters' shop also has a handful of prom-themed clothing items and accessories for sale until the end of the month.

There are more seasonal items on the horizon. Later in May, Nook Shopping will also stock items celebrating Mother's Day and UK's Cheese Rolling event, while Father's Day items will be available throughout June.

In addition to the new seasonal items, New Horizons' 1.10 update is bringing back a trio of previous events with some "new wrinkles." From April 29 to May 7, you'll be able to embark on another special island tour for May Day. This time, the island you visit will be completely different from the one that was featured last year. The Museum Stamp Rally is also returning later in the month, and you'll be able to take wedding photos for Cyrus and Reese all throughout June.