Animal Crossing Museum Day Stamp Rally Now Live

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' stamp rally has returned until May 31. The event, which celebrates International Museum Day, has you collecting stamps around the different exhibits of your museum, with some special rewards waiting if you're able to collect every stamp.

Like last year, the event is fairly straightforward. To participate, you first need to speak to Blathers, who will explain how the event works. After that, you'll need to explore each wing of the museum--fish, insects, fossils, and art--and find the stamp rally stations hidden among the exhibits. Once you've found a station, interact with it to receive a stamp.

There are three stamps to collect in each exhibit. After you've found all three of them, return to Blathers and he'll give you a commemorative stamp, as well as special plaque. These are the same ones you could earn in last year's event, but this time around you can also receive an art plaque, which wasn't available during the previous stamp rally.

Hello! I have a fun fact for you—today is International Museum Day! We're celebrating by hosting a special event at your local museum now through the end of the month. You can even unlock special items, so I hope you get a chance to check it out. pic.twitter.com/6WOpUs0KYE — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) May 18, 2021

The museum will be hosting the stamp rally every day until May 31, so you can participate in the event multiple times and earn more plaques. The locations of the stamp rally stations will change each day to shake things up.

In other Animal Crossing news, Mother's Day seasonal items are still available. Until the end of the month, you can order a thank-you mom mug (600 bells) and carnations (1,600 bells) from Nook Shopping. Then in June, you'll be able to purchase wedding-themed items from both Nook Shopping and the Able Sisters' shop. You'll also be able to take wedding photos for Reese and Cyrus all month long at Harv's Island.