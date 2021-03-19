Animal Crossing-Like Cozy Grove Now Out On Apple Arcade, Coming To Switch, PS4, And Xbox In April

Looking for another cute management sim to invest in now that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a year old? Maybe check out Cozy Grove, which is now available on Apple Arcade and coming to Xbox One, PS4, and Switch on April 8.

Developer Spry Fox even compares its latest game to Animal Crossing. I don't blame them either as there are plenty of similarities in terms of tone and gameplay loop. It all seems very relaxing.

Cozy Grove, our lifesim about camping on a haunted, ever-changing island, is out now on Apple Arcade and shipping on all other platforms April 8th! If you've been hankering for another Animal Crossing-style game, this is for you! Get it: https://t.co/v8ROMqlOgh pic.twitter.com/JmiiwCgEQU — Spry Fox (@spryfox) March 19, 2021

In Cozy Grove, you don't really have an immediate mandate, leaving you free to wander across the island in search of secrets to discover, friends to make, ghosts to soothe, and helpful items to craft. Over time, your efforts to bring life to the haunted island will eventually cause it to fill with color.

Personally, I'm looking forward to jumping into the game because Spry Fox tweeted out the promise that the game's inhabitants "won't shame you for taking a few days (or months) off" like Animal Crossing's villagers will. I don't need that pressure on my conscience right now.