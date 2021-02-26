Animal Crossing Is Getting Sanrio-Inspired Villagers And Items Next Month

Sanrio-inspired villagers and items are coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the game's March update. Following the update, you'll be able to invite new villagers and order items themed after Hello Kitty, My Melody, Cinnamoroll, and other Sanrio characters by scanning the Animal Crossing Sanrio Amiibo cards.

Just as in Animal Crossing: New Leaf, there are six Sanrio-inspired villagers in total, one for each of the cards in the Sanrio Amiibo pack. The full list of villagers and the Sanrio character they're themed after is as follows:

Hello Kitty - Rilla (gorilla)

Pompompurin - Marty (cub)

Kiki & Lala - Étoile (sheep)

Cinnamoroll - Chai (elephant)

My Melody - Chelsea (deer)

Kerokerokeroppi - Toby (rabbit)

[Announcement]

From @HelloKitty, My Melody, to Keroppi, get ready to discover new residents, styles & items inspired by adorable @Sanrio friends! The #AnimalCrossing Sanrio Collaboration Pack comes to the US on 3/26, exclusively at @Target! pic.twitter.com/7584E2OL4H — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) February 25, 2021

You'll also be able to order various furniture and clothing items based on the Sanrio characters, such as a Cinnamoroll couch and a Hello Kitty rug. These items and villagers will all be introduced to the game in the 1.9.0 update, which is slated to release on March 18.

The Sanrio Amiibo cards themselves were first released in Japan and Europe back in 2016 to coincide with Animal Crossing: New Leaf's big Welcome Amiibo update, but they'll be available for the first time in the US starting March 26. The card packs will be sold exclusively at Target stores, and each pack contains all six Sanrio Amiibo cards.

In the meantime, Nintendo recently rolled out New Horizons' Mario update, which introduced a line of Super Mario furniture and clothing to the game such as warp pipes. The Mario items will all be available to order from Nook Shopping starting March 1. The update also added a handful of new seasonal items, which will go on sale at different points throughout March.