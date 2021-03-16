Animal Crossing Is Adding April Fool's Day And Prom Items In Next Update

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' next update arrives on March 18, and it's introducing a handful of new seasonal items to the game in addition to the previously detailed Sanrio content and other features. The first will be different colored whoopee cushions to celebrate April Fool's Day, which players will be able to order from Nook Shopping starting March 26.

The whoopee cushions will be available until April 1. After that, Nook Shopping will stock different prom-themed items until April 30 to celebrate prom season, including a prom wall, prom night flooring, and a prom sash. Various prom clothing will also be for sale in the Able Sisters' shop during the same time frame.

Whoopee cushion

Gallery

Like previous content updates, the March 18 update will also include a free gift for all players. After downloading and installing the update, everyone will receive a special cake celebrating New Horizons' first anniversary in their mailbox. You can take a look at the cake and other new seasonal items above.

In addition to the new items, the New Horizons update is increasing the number of Custom Design and Pro Design slots by 50 each, greatly increasing the number of patterns you can keep. Nintendo is also adding a Custom Designs Portal and Custom Design Pro Editor+ to the Nook Shopping catalog; after purchasing these, you can download patterns and create your own right from your Nook Phone.

Later this month, Nintendo is also updating the Nook Link service in the Nintendo Switch Online app. Following that update, you'll be able to earn Nook Points by accessing the app each day. These can be redeemed for special items in your game. Nintendo is also releasing a "limited-time web service" called the Island Tour Creator that will let you create and share virtual posters and tour video showcasing your island. You can read more about the update and all the new features it's introducing on the official Animal Crossing website.