Animal Crossing-Esque Sim Hokko Life Hits Steam Early Access Next Month

Soon, Steam users will also be able to build their life amongst cute animal villagers. Hokko Life, an upcoming town sim from Team 17, will be launching on Steam Early Access next month.

In a post on Steam, Hokko Life's sole developer Robert Tatnell, who goes by Wonderscope, announced that the upcoming title would be heading to Early Access on June 2. Some features of the game were also revealed, which may remind you of another town sim game with animal villagers. Players will be able to use a workshop to design their own furniture, go fishing or catch bugs, or simply chat with their neighbors.

The similarities don't end there either. A new trailer for Hokko Life revealed some snippets of gameplay, and it's all very Animal Crossing-esque. Players travel around their village from a semi-top down perspective, chat with some anthropomorphic villagers, and customize their little box-shaped home. The game also seems to have seasons, although we can't say if those are tied to the passage of time in the real world a la Animal Crossing.

Hokko Life does seem to have some features that set it apart from Animal Crossing. For instance, players can place items in the world at various angles instead of being locked into a grid. Likewise, the individual parts of furniture can be decorated. Players can customize the frame and cushions of a couch for example. However, when players speak to villagers, they don't have their own cute, unique voices, and that's just a letdown.

Currently, Hokko Life's Early Access price is unknown. However, Tatnell has stated that the game will cost less during its Early Access period than it will once it fully releases.