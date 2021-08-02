Animal Crossing Datamine Points To Brewster's Cafe Again

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' 1.11.0 update is now live, bringing back August's weekly fireworks show and introducing another slate of new seasonal items to the game. While those are the headlining additions, the update also reportedly contains another reference to Brewster's cafe, suggesting the beloved barista could be making his long-awaited debut before long.

According to DodoCodes (as reported by Animal Crossing World), New Horizons' version 1.11.0 update contains a new progress event called "cNpcMemory:TalkProgressMuseumBuiltCafe." The update also reportedly changed camera parameters for "IdrMuseumCafe," further suggesting Brewster's cafe could be on the way.

Brewster's cafe, The Roost, has been an Animal Crossing staple since Wild World. It was originally located in the museum before being expanded into its own standalone building in Animal Crossing: New Leaf, but it has curiously been absent from New Horizons since the game launched in March 2020.

Of course, this is not confirmation that Brewster's cafe is coming to New Horizons; there have been other references to it in the past, but there's been no sign of it in the game yet. Even so, many players are eager to see it.

The aforementioned 1.11.0 update marked the first patch New Horizons has received since April. Among the new items it added to the game are boba and cotton candy, which you can win from Redd's raffle during August's weekly fireworks show. Moon-viewing food items like moon cakes and dango will also be available from Nook Shopping during September.

While updates for New Horizon seem to have slowed, Nintendo promises that more are on the way. "In addition to these updates, more free content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently in development for later this year. More information will be shared in the future, so please stay tuned," the company wrote on Twitter.