Animal Crossing: Cherry Blossom Season Is Back, New Seasonal Items Available

Cherry blossoms are blooming again in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Until April 10, cherry-blossom petals will appear around Northern Hemisphere islands, giving you another chance to craft cherry blossom DIY recipes. Not only that, but a new slate of seasonal items are also available to order for a limited time.

Throughout cherry blossom season, you'll be able to find cherry-blossom petals gently wafting around in the breeze. Catch these petals with your net and you can to use them to craft certain DIY recipes. There are 14 recipes to craft in total. If you missed out on any of these from last year, you'll have another chance to learn them until cherry blossom season ends.

Outdoor picnic set

Blossom-viewing lantern

Cherry-blossom pond stone

Cherry-blossom-petal pile

Cherry-blossom bonsai

Cherry-blossom branches

Cherry-blossom clock

Cherry-blossom umbrella

Cherry-blossom pochette

Cherry-blossom wand

Cherry-blossom-trees wall

Cherry-blossom flooring

Sakura-wood wall

Sakura-wood flooring

Forsythia

Additionally, another handful of seasonal items are now on sale in Nook Shopping. A forsythia is available until April 10, while prom season items can be ordered all month long. You also have one more day to purchase whoopee cushions. You can see all the seasonal items that are currently available and how much they cost below:

Seasonal Item Price Available Until Whoopee cushion 400 bells April 1 Forsythia 1,000 bells April 10 Prom sash 3,500 bells April 30 Prom wall 3,000 bells April 30 Prom flooring 3,000 bells April 30

The Able Sisters' shop is also selling prom-themed clothing this month, while Nook's Cranny is selling a few brand-new Bunny Day items, like a Bunny Day tree and a candy set. These will only be on sale until April 4, when Bunny Day itself takes place this year, so pick them up while you can. Eggs are also appearing around your island in the days leading up to Bunny Day.

The new seasonal items were added as part of New Horizons' 1.9.0 update, which also introduced Sanrio-inspired villagers and items. These are tied to the recently released Animal Crossing Sanrio Amiibo cards, but those sold out almost immediately at stores. Nintendo also recently rolled out an update for the NookLink companion service that introduced Nook Points. You'll receive points for checking the app daily, and they can be redeemed for exclusive in-game items.