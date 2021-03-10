Animal Crossing Build-A-Bear Collection Coming Soon

Nintendo is partnering with the Build-a-Bear company to produce stuffed versions of some of your favorite animal friends from Animal Crossing: New Horizons. For the time being the announcement is pretty bear-bones, but the company promises more details are on the way.

The announcement doesn't give any indication of which animals will be represented, simply promising it's "Coming Soon" and forwarding interested customers to a Build-a-Bear page where you can sign up for email alerts. Given that there are almost 400 villagers in New Horizons, it's a pretty safe bet that the collection will focus on particularly popular or key characters like Tom Nook or Isabelle.

Build-a-Bear stores let you add stuffing to a stuffed animal and accessorize it with optional clothing items. The online store version lets you replicate the process online and have the stuffy delivered by the mail. The company has been partnering with pop culture brands recently, like when it announced a Baby Yoda doll modeled after The Mandalorian. Orders for that doll opened a few months after the January 2020 announcement, but they went fast.

Meanwhile, Animal Crossing is linking up with another iconic and cute brand, as its Sanrio update is coming this month. And it recently crossed over with another Nintendo franchise with Mario items, just in time to celebrate Mario Day with an island makeover.