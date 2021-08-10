Animal Crossing 1.11.1 Update Out Now, Fixes Clouds And Other Bugs

Nintendo has rolled out a version 1.11.1 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This patch primarily fixes a handful of bugs that arose following the recent 1.11 update, including an issue with clouds and the closing music in Nook's Cranny.

According to the patch notes on Nintendo's website, the new update resolves a bug that caused seasonal clouds to not appear in the sky above your island as intended. The patch also fixes an issue with Nook's Cranny's closing time music not playing, as well as one that caused DIY recipes to display in the incorrect order. You can read the full patch notes below.

The aforementioned 1.11 update released in late July, marking New Horizons' first patch since April. Despite the long wait, however, the update was fairly minor, bringing back August's weekly fireworks show and introducing a handful of new seasonal items to the game, including boba, cotton candy, and other treats that you can win from Redd's stall.

While the 1.11 update was outwardly minor, it also reportedly contained another mention of a museum cafe, potentially pointing to Brewster's eventual arrival. However, nothing has been confirmed at this point.

Although recent updates have been slow, Nintendo says that more are on the way for Animal Crossing: New Horizon in 2021. "In addition to these updates, more free content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently in development for later this year. More information will be shared in the future, so please stay tuned," the company wrote on Twitter.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Ver. 1.11.1 Patch Notes

Fixed issues