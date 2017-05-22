Angry Birds Movie Sequel Confirmed, Release Date And New Director Revealed

Last year, Rovio announced that it had started planning a sequel to The Angry Birds Movie, and now that film has been officially announced and given a release date.

In a news release, Rovio said the animated film, The Angry Birds Movie 2, will debut on September 20, 2019. This is not a random date, as it marks the 10th anniversary of the launch of the original Angry Birds in 2009. As was the case for the 2016 film, which made $350 million worldwide, Rovio is partnering with Sony Pictures' Columbia Pictures division to produce the "high-velocity adventure."

Little is known about the story for the sequel, but Rovio said it will show what happens when the "flightless birds and scheming green piggies take their beef to the next level..."

The Angry Birds Movie was directed by animation veterans Clay Kaytis and Fergal Reilly, though Thurop Van Orman is helming the sequel. He worked on The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack and Adventure Time. The co-director for the sequel is Rick and Morty and King of the Hill's John Rice, who worked on the first movie and directed the Angry Birds Hatchlings shorts.

The story is being written by Peter Ackerman, who previously work for The Americans and Ice Age. John Cohen, who produced the original Angry Birds Movie and Despicable Me, is returning to produce the sequel.

In terms of production talent, production designer Pete Oswald and character art director Francesca Natale, who worked on the first movie, are coming back for the sequel.

"We are thrilled to be teaming up again with Sony Pictures after the fantastic cooperation in the first movie and I can't wait to experience the new journey in the upcoming film," Rovio CEO Kati Levoranta said in a statement. "Rovio is continuing to focus on creating exciting new stories and experiences around our games and we're eager to take fans back into the vibrant Angry Birds world on the big screen."

The original Angry Birds Movie had an impressive voice cast that included Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Bill Hader, Peter Dinklage, Sean Penn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kate McKinnon, Tony Hale, and Hannibal Buress. There is no word on the voice cast for the sequel.

We'll report back with more details on The Angry Birds Movie 2 as they're announced.