Angry Birds Is Coming To Minecraft In A New Crossover DLC

Minecraft's latest big crossover is with Angry Birds, with a new DLC available now on the Minecraft Marketplace. The DLC essentially allows people to play Angry Birds within Minecraft, with both mechanics and characters translated into the blocky survival-crafting world.

The DLC will see players working through various missions, unlocking new playable characters as they manage to save more birds from the franchise's villainous pigs. Players will also be able to play Angry Birds in Minecraft with friends in co-op mode, and will have a choice of playing through standard missions with classic Minecraft-style exploration, or in "classic mode" which is closer to the original Angry Birds gameplay.

As commenters have pointed out, the collaboration feels like it's come a decade too late, with two games that dominated the cultural landscape back in the early 2010s. Both games still clearly have their fans, however, and the initial reviews of the DLC on its Marketplace page are currently overwhelmingly positive.

The DLC was developed by Oreville Studios, a studio that specialises in creating in-game content for Minecraft, in collaboration with Angry Birds studio Rovio Entertainment. It's available on the Minecraft Marketplace for 1340 Minecoins, the equivalent of just under $10.