Analogue Super NT And Mega SG Final Production Run Is Available Now

Retro gaming still has a dedicated market around the world, and if you've been looking for one of the best and purest pieces of hardware to bring classic games to life, then you have one final chance to do so this week.

A new run of Analogue Super NT and Mega SG consoles is available now, with Analogue noting that this will be the final production run made of the $199 consoles. If you're unfamiliar with this gear, the Super NT and Mega SG can play Nintendo SNES and Sega Genesis cartridges, respectively, on modern televisions.

What sets these units apart from other similar retro gaming on the market, is how their internal technology is fine-tuned to accurately mirror the functionality and behavior of the original consoles that they're inspired by. At the same time, you can implement settings that allow you to manipulate various aspects of the audio and video output of your classic games to enhance your experience. This results in authentic audio that sounds crisp, a great selection of resolutions to choose from, and even scalers to smooth out rough pixel edges.

"Some people will always prefer to go the route of using emulators, and others may only want to play with original hardware and stick to aftermarket mods," critic Peter Brown wrote in his Mega SG review. "But if you are open to the idea of a third-party Genesis console, and you want the peace of mind knowing that it looks and sounds better than the best original console from Sega, there's no better option on the market than the Mega Sg."

While Analogue hasn't mentioned if orders will be limited, previous sales have seen the company impose a two-unit limit on customers. For this final run, you'll be able to preorder both the Super NT and Mega SG together. For an alternative option, there's also the Sega Genesis Mini 2 for $100 on Amazon. While it's not as technically impressive as the Mega SG, it does come with a great selection of games and a controller.