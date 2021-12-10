Analogue Pocket Will Be Available Again Next Week, But It'll Cost You More

Analogue Pocket preorders sold out quickly last summer, and the handheld hasn't been available to purchase ever since. But with the Pocket finally releasing next week after multiple delays, Analogue will open up a new wave of orders on December 14 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. Taking a page from the Steam Deck and Playdate playbook, everyone who wants to order the handheld will be able to do so.

If you're interested in picking up an Analogue Pocket, you'll still want to get your order in as quickly as possible when they are available next Tuesday. Though the Pocket won't sell out this time around, you'll have to wait a while to get one if you don't order early. Delivery dates will be split into the following waves:

Group A: Q1 2022

Group B: Q4 2022

Group C: 2023

Analogue Pocket and accessories

While preorders for the Analogue Pocket cost $200, the handheld will now go for $219. Analogue stated that the rise in price was due to "industry wide component price increases." However, the Pocket's accessories--the dock, adapters, case, and various cables--will retain their original prices.

The Analogue Pocket is a Game Boy-like handheld that plays every original Game Boy, GBC, and GBA game. With separate adapters ($30 each), the Pocket also plays Atari Lynx, Neo Geo Pocket Color, Game Gear, and TurboGrafx-16 games. The $100 dock allows users to run the Pocket on a TV or monitor with the help of 8BitDo Bluetooth and 2.4GHz controllers.